PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police have at least one person in custody following a bank robbery this afternoon in Downtown Pittsburgh.

Officials say it happened just before 4 p.m. at the Key Bank on Oliver Avenue and Wood Street.

According to emergency dispatchers, the suspect was carrying a gun and ran away with an unknown amount of money.

He and possibly another man were taken into custody after reportedly getting on a Port Authority bus at Smithfield Street and Third Avenue. Police reportedly stopped three buses while looking for the suspect.

“I was coming up Smithfield Street, and about three or four police cars pulled in front of me and blocked my way, and then the officers came over and they told me to get off the bus, which I did immediately. I didn’t know what was going on,” said Port Authority bus driver Kristina Welsh. “And when I got off the bus, they told me they believed there was a suspect, somebody robbed a bank here in town and they thought he was on my bus. While I stood here, they went on, they told everybody to put their hands up, and then they searched the bus and they dragged two gentlemen off and arrested them, put them in handcuffs, searched their bags, and now they say they’re looking for a gun.”

There’s still no official word from police about how many people were taken into custody or what charges they’ll be facing.

