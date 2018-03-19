Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The first day of spring will feel more like the return of winter in western Pennsylvania.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 8 p.m. Tuesday until 8 p.m. Wednesday for a number of western Pennsylvania counties, including Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Westmoreland and Indiana.

Tuesday is officially the first day of spring, but portions of the state could see snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Winter returns! Snow returns Tuesday morning, but heaviest accumulation will be Tuesday night into Wednesday. Below is the latest forecast with winter weather advisories and warnings up for most of the region. #Pittsburgh #pawx #ohwx #wvwx #snow #mdwx pic.twitter.com/P7uwGrv1kr — NWS Pittsburgh (@NWSPittsburgh) March 19, 2018

Drivers should watch out for slippery road conditions and reduced visibility.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details