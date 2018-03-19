FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The first day of spring will feel more like the return of winter in western Pennsylvania.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory from 8 p.m. Tuesday until 8 p.m. Wednesday for a number of western Pennsylvania counties, including Allegheny, Beaver, Butler, Westmoreland and Indiana.

Tuesday is officially the first day of spring, but portions of the state could see snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Drivers should watch out for slippery road conditions and reduced visibility.

