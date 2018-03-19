Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police say a female passenger died after an SUV crashed early Monday morning in the city’s East Hills neighborhood.

It happened around 12:40 a.m. at the intersection of Frankstown Avenue and North Wheeler Street.

Police say the SUV was traveling on Frankstown Avenue when it struck a utility pole. No other vehicles were involved.

The passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner’s Office identified her as Isis Delrene Mitchell, 42, or Pittsburgh.

Police say the driver of the SUV was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.