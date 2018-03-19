FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Self-driving Uber vehicles will be taken off the road in Pittsburgh and several other cities in North America following a fatal crash.

According to CBS affiliate KPHO, a pedestrian was struck and killed by a self-driving Uber in Tempe, Ariz., overnight. Authorities told KPHO there was a driver behind the wheel, but the vehicle was in autonomous mode at the time of the crash.

As a result, Uber is pausing operation of its fleet of self-driving cars in Tempe, Pittsburgh, Toronto and San Francisco.

In a statement, Uber said, “Our hearts go out to the victim’s family. We are fully cooperating with local authorities in their investigation of this incident.”

It is unknown when service will resume.

