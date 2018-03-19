FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
SEVEN SPRINGS, Pa. (KDKA) — Seven Springs Mountain Resort needs hundreds of summertime employees.

The resort has open seasonal, part-time and full-time positions for the summer season.

Jobs range from ziplines guides and lifeguards to cooks and retail professionals to massage therapists and nail technicians.

Seven Springs employees receive discounts on a number of resort activities, including golfing, spa services, swimming and more.

A job fair will take place on Saturday, March 31 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the human resources education room at the Seven Springs Convention Center.

Interested applicants who can’t make it to the job fair in person can view available positions at 7springs.com/employment or call (800) 452-2223, ext. 7930, for more information.

