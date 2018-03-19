FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
SOUTH SIDE SLOPES (KDKA) — One person was shot and killed in the South Side Slopes on Monday evening.

Police were sent to Marengo Street and Eccles Street just before 5:30 p.m. for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound at Esop Way.

He was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim has not yet been identified. There is no information on a possible suspect.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call police at 412-323-7800.

