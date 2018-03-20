Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The first trailer for the new movie about Fred Rogers has been released.

Focus Features released the new trailer for “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” on Fred Rogers birthday.

The movie is from Academy Award-winning filmmaker Morgan Neville (20 Feet from Stardom).

“The greatest thing that we can do is to help somebody know that they’re loved and capable of loving,” Rogers says in the trailer.

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” takes an intimate look at America’s favorite neighbor: Mister Fred Rogers.

“I’ve always felt that I didn’t need to put on a funny hat, or jump through a hoop to have a relationship with a child,” Rogers says in the trailer.

The movie is described by the company as a portrait of a man whom we all think we know, this emotional and moving film takes us beyond the zip-up cardigans and the land of make-believe, and into the heart of a creative genius who inspired generations of children with compassion and limitless imagination.

“Love is at the root of everything, all learning, all parenting, all relationships, love or the lack of it,” Rogers says in the clip. “And what we see and hear on the screen is part of who we become.”

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” will have its world premiere at the 2018 Sundance Film Festival.

The movie will open in theaters on June 8, 2018.