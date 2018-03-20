FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
Great Mills High School, Maryland

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. (KDKA) – Police are responding to a reported shooting at a high school in Maryland.

According to district officials, the shooting was reported at Great Mills High School in Lexington Park, Maryland.

The school has been placed on lockdown and the incident is contained. It is unclear if anyone was injured.

Parents and guardians are being asked to go to the Leonardtown High School to be reunited with their students.

