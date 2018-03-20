Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. (KDKA) – Police are responding to a reported shooting at a high school in Maryland.

According to district officials, the shooting was reported at Great Mills High School in Lexington Park, Maryland.

The school has been placed on lockdown and the incident is contained. It is unclear if anyone was injured.

Parents and guardians are being asked to go to the Leonardtown High School to be reunited with their students.

"The school is on lock down the event is contained, the Sheriff's office is on the scene additional information to follow," St. Mary's County Public Schools said in a tweet. "Parents/Guardians should go to Leonardtown HS for reunification with GMHS students." pic.twitter.com/sgySf2zMN1 — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 20, 2018

