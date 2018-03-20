FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Tuesday marks the official start of spring, but it’s sure not going to feel like it.

According to the National Weather Service, a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 8 p.m. Tuesday through 8 p.m. Wednesday for the following counties:

Allegheny, Armstrong, Beaver, Butler, Fayette, Greene, Indiana, Lawrence, Washington and Westmoreland

Those areas can expect to see 2 to 4 inches of accumulation.

Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning will be in effect for the Fayette Ridges for the same period of time.

The largest snow totals will likely be seen along and just north of Interstate 70.

Drivers can expect to see slippery conditions during the Wednesday morning commute.

Meanwhile, spring officially begins at 12:15 p.m.

