PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you had to drive to work today, you know the roads were a mess, and there have been dozens of accidents due to the snowy weather.

That didn’t stop the Bridgeville Police Department from poking fun at the situation on Facebook.

The department posted this photo on their Facebook page this morning, showing a mess of red ink with the title, “Everyone Crashed.”

As you can imagine the department says they are “feeling overwhelmed” with all the accidents they are responding too.

What is even more funny, is they used a photo of the Washington D.C. area for their traffic map instead of Pittsburgh, but you get the drift.