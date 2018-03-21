Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hundreds of thousands of smoke detectors are being recalled over a flaw that could keep them from working properly.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, more than 450,000 Kidde dual-sensor alarms are being recalled in the United States, as well as 40,000 more in Canada.

Officials say a yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process may cover up one of the product’s two smoke sensors, and that hampers its ability to detect smoke.

The problem could leave consumers at risk to not being alerted should a fire break out in their home.

The recalled models include:

PI2010

PI9010

To identify if you have one of the recalled models, visit Kidde’s website at this link. If you have one of the recalled models, Kidde says you can register it for a replacement.

For more details on the recall, visit the CPSC’s website at this link.