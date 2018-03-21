WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Hundreds of thousands of smoke detectors are being recalled over a flaw that could keep them from working properly.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, more than 450,000 Kidde dual-sensor alarms are being recalled in the United States, as well as 40,000 more in Canada.

(Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

Officials say a yellow cap left on during the manufacturing process may cover up one of the product’s two smoke sensors, and that hampers its ability to detect smoke.

The problem could leave consumers at risk to not being alerted should a fire break out in their home.

(Source: Consumer Product Safety Commission)

The recalled models include:

  • PI2010
  • PI9010

To identify if you have one of the recalled models, visit Kidde’s website at this link. If you have one of the recalled models, Kidde says you can register it for a replacement.

For more details on the recall, visit the CPSC’s website at this link.

