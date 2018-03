Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Five employees of Pittsburgh’s Department of Public Works are off the job because they reportedly refused to fill potholes.

Sources confirm the workers were suspended for five days, and could be fired.

KDKA has learned the workers were supposed to be filling potholes in Carrick, but GPS data showed their truck never moved.

The workers reportedly claimed they were sick and walked off the job early.