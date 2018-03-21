Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SEVEN FIELDS (KDKA) – A Butler County business has been evacuated after a suspicious package was delivered.

According to emergency dispatchers, the business is located in the 300 block of Seven Fields Boulevard in Seven Fields.

The Allegheny County Bomb Squad has been called to the scene.

#BREAKING Allegheny Co. Bomb Squad on scene at 300 Seven Fields Blvd. after suspicious package delivered.

Working to get details! @CBSPittsburgh pic.twitter.com/dGl8g80OyZ — Julie Grant (@JulieGrantEsq) March 21, 2018

No other information has been released.

