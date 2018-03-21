WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:Butler County, Julie Grant, Local TV, Seven Fields

SEVEN FIELDS (KDKA) – A Butler County business has been evacuated after a suspicious package was delivered.

According to emergency dispatchers, the business is located in the 300 block of Seven Fields Boulevard in Seven Fields.

The Allegheny County Bomb Squad has been called to the scene.

No other information has been released.

