WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:Local TV, Severe Weather, Snow, Winter Storm Warning, Winter Weather, Winter Weather Advisory

Follow KDKA-TVFacebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A winter storm will continue to impact western Pennsylvania for much of the day Wednesday.

According to Meteorologist Ron Smiley, snow is expected to fall for much of the day. The heaviest snow is expected to continue through 8 a.m. However, there’s another chance for some heavy snow to fall around 5 p.m. as well.

As of 6 a.m., Allegheny County had seen about 1 to 2 inches of snow. Model data suggests another 2 to 3 inches of snow could fall throughout the day.

Elevated areas will see even more accumulation.

weather alerts map Winter Weather Alerts Remain In Effect As Snow Falls Across Area

(Photo Credit: KDKA)

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. for much of the viewing area.

Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 8 p.m. for the Fayette and Westmoreland Ridges.

Amy Wadas Reports On Local Road Conditions:

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details  

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch