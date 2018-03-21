Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A winter storm will continue to impact western Pennsylvania for much of the day Wednesday.

According to Meteorologist Ron Smiley, snow is expected to fall for much of the day. The heaviest snow is expected to continue through 8 a.m. However, there’s another chance for some heavy snow to fall around 5 p.m. as well.

As of 6 a.m., Allegheny County had seen about 1 to 2 inches of snow. Model data suggests another 2 to 3 inches of snow could fall throughout the day.

Elevated areas will see even more accumulation.

A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. for much of the viewing area.

Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 8 p.m. for the Fayette and Westmoreland Ridges.

