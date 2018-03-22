WEATHER: Delays & Closings | Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
Filed Under:Bug Spray, Indianapolis, KD, Overdose

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (KDKA) — Medics in Indianapolis, Ind., say that a drug laced with bug spray causes a “zombie”-like reaction, and they’re seeing more and more overdoses.

CBS affiliate WTTV reports that the drug is called KD. A heavy-duty bug spray, like Raid, is combined with either marijuana, tobacco or spice.

After the user smokes it, Indianapolis Fire Department Captain Chris Major says the user becomes “slow and lethargic,” drools and has a loss of function.

“We find them with their clothes off, eating the grass, pulling dirt out of the ground and trying to put it in their mouth,” Major told WTTV.

Emergency responders have had almost a dozen overdose calls in one day, sometimes treating the same person multiple times a day.

Authorities are trying to find the source of the drug.

