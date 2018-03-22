Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HERSHEY, Pa. (KDKA) — An adorable new addition is coming to a popular vacation spot for Pittsburghers this summer.

Hersheypark announced Thursday that they’ll soon be welcoming a new seal pup. The park’s resident Harbor seals, Mango and Bumper, are expecting their first baby in early summer.

We're excited to announce a baby splash is coming early summer 2018! Harbor seals Mango and Bumper are expecting – read more here! https://t.co/QrqEM9ULa9 @Oceans_OfFun #internationaldayoftheseal #mangonificent mom pic.twitter.com/BkWPGagGgU — Hersheypark (@Hersheypark) March 22, 2018

Mango and Bumper star in Hersheypark’s “Our Friends from the Sea” show at the Aquatheatre.

Until she gives birth to her new pup though, the park can’t guarantee Mango will be part of the shows. Her trainers say Mango will be given the choice if she’d like to perform or not during her pregnancy.

Once the new pup is born, park officials say the shows will be postponed until the new family bonds.

Hersheypark officials say they’ll be naming the new pup, but haven’t given any indication if they have anything picked out.

The new pup will stay at the park for a full year after its arrival.