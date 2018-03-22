Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

KENNEDY TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a Kennedy Township bank was robbed Thursday afternoon.

It happened around 1:20 p.m. at the PNC Bank on Pine Hollow Road.

The FBI says the robber displayed a weapon. Further details on the robbery were not released.

The suspect was described as a Caucasian man. He was about 5-feet-6-inches tall.

At the time of the robbery, he was wearing black overalls, a gray-colored sweatshirt, a white construction helmet and a facial mask.

He fled the scene in a dark-colored, newer four-door Nissan or Kia sedan.

No one was injured.

Anyone who is able to identify the suspect or who has information on this robbery should contact the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office at (412) 432-4000. Callers may remain anonymous.