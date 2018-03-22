Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is replacing national security adviser H.R. McMaster with John Bolton, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Trump tweets that McMaster has done “an outstanding job & will always remain my friend.” He says Bolton will take over April 9.

JUST IN: Gen. H.R. McMaster to be replaced by John Bolton, a former U.S. ambassador to the U.N., as White House national security advisor, Pres. Trump announces in tweet. pic.twitter.com/pPt65NgDzi — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 22, 2018

Trump has repeatedly clashed with McMaster, a respected three-star general, and talk that McMaster would soon leave the administration had picked up in recent weeks.

His departure follows Trump’s dramatic ouster of Secretary of State Rex Tillerson last week.

General H.R. McMaster is out as the national security advisor. He will be replaced by John Bolton, a former U.S. ambassador to the U.N. This will be third national security advisor for President Trump. https://t.co/b0IFHCk9k6 pic.twitter.com/FGLsSrf90H — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 22, 2018

It also comes after someone at the White House leaked that Trump was urged in briefing documents not to congratulate Russian President Vladimir Putin about his recent re-election win. Trump did it anyway.

McMaster was brought in after Trump’s first national security adviser, Michael Flynn, was dismissed.

