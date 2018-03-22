Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BELLEVUE (KDKA) — Northgate High School students in Bellevue welcomed the son of baseball great Roberto Clemente on Thursday.

Broadcaster and former pro-baseball player Roberto Clemente Jr. spoke about the lessons he learned from his father and about setting goals and sticking to them.

“I’m going to be the best of whatever it is I decide to do, and that’s what he did. So he became an amazing baseball player,” he said. “Never give up on your goals or your dreams. Life will throw you obstacles. Figure out how to make it happen.”

The heart of his message touched on the mental health crisis in our country.

“If you are suffering, if you are depressed, if you are going through some things, don’t be afraid to say, ‘I need some help. I need help,'” he said. “If you know someone that needs help, tell someone.”

He asked students to download an app called “Roberto” that was developed here in Pittsburgh and run out of Coraopolis.

It’s a brain health and wellness tool that takes about six minutes to measure brain performance.

“It’s like going to the gym for your brain, let’s put it that way,” he said. “The same way you work out? It’s the same thing. Your brain needs to work out.”

He said there’s no better computer than the brain.

“I told the kids, ‘We can live without limbs, but we cannot live without our brains,'” he said. “Brain health, mental health, is a big deal. We don’t want Parkland to happen ever again, right?”

Clemente went on, saying we are all created equal with only one thing to set us apart from each other.

“No one in the world can match your fingerprint,” he said. “Make sure that whatever you touch, you touch in a positive way.”