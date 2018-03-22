Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — If you drive along busy, accident-prone Route 8, you should slow down; police are cracking down on speeders and aggressive drivers.

It took one officer just minutes to find a speeder Thursday. What else are they looking for?

“We’re targeting speeding,” Shaler Police Lt. Sean Frank said. “We have several red lights at our intersections, so we’ll be watching the red lights. Following too closely, passing without using signals…”

Area police departments, like Shaler, have gotten thousands of dollars in grant money for a statewide aggressive driving enforcement program. Route 8, which runs through five counties, is high on the list.

If you’ve driven along Route 8, you know it’s easy to get that speed up as much as 20 to 25 miles over the speed limit.

Last June, an ice cream truck overturned and tumbled into a creek. Last December, a motorcyclist was zig-zagging through traffic on Route 8 and ended up pinned under an SUV.

“Everybody’s in a hurry to get somewhere, and we just want to try to slow that down a little bit and make an impact,” Frank said.

Over the next few weeks, if you don’t slow down along Route 8, you just might get pulled over and get a ticket.