PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a patient that walked out of a Pittsburgh hospital Thursday night.

According to police, Raymond Devries, 71, was taken to Allegheny General Hospital to be treated for possible stroke symptoms around 2:30 p.m.

He is believed to have walked out of the hospital at 9:20 p.m. and has not been seen since.

Devries has a heart condition, but does not have his medication, cash or a cell phone.

He is described as being 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighing 178 pounds with gray hair, a gray beard and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a brown coat, brown scarf, brown gloves and bluish green pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

