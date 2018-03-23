FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:Local TV, Raymond Devries

Follow KDKA-TVFacebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a patient that walked out of a Pittsburgh hospital Thursday night.

According to police, Raymond Devries, 71, was taken to Allegheny General Hospital to be treated for possible stroke symptoms around 2:30 p.m.

He is believed to have walked out of the hospital at 9:20 p.m. and has not been seen since.

Devries has a heart condition, but does not have his medication, cash or a cell phone.

raymond devries Police Seek Help Locating Missing Man After Walking Out Of Hospital

(Photo Credit: Ingram Borough Police Department)

He is described as being 5-feet-11-inches tall and weighing 178 pounds with gray hair, a gray beard and blue eyes.

He was last seen wearing a brown coat, brown scarf, brown gloves and bluish green pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch