FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays 1st Egg | Hays 2nd Egg | Hays 3rd Egg | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg
Filed Under:Blue Mountain School District, David Helsel, Orwigsburg, School Threat, Schuykill County

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Instead of arming teachers with firearms, one Pennsylvania school district superintendent wants to arm his students with stones.

CBS affiliate KMOV reports that Dr. David Helsel, superintendent of the Blue Mountain School District in Schuylkill County, told the Pennsylvania House Education Committee that he has placed five-gallon buckets of river stones in every classroom.

“If an armed intruder attempts to gain entrance into any of our classrooms, they will face a classroom full students armed with rocks and they will be stoned,” Helsel said.

According to KMOV, Helsel said teachers, staff and students have also received active shooter training, and one employee is trained as a security guard. KMOV says the district has no plans to arm teachers with guns.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch