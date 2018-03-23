Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ORWIGSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Instead of arming teachers with firearms, one Pennsylvania school district superintendent wants to arm his students with stones.

CBS affiliate KMOV reports that Dr. David Helsel, superintendent of the Blue Mountain School District in Schuylkill County, told the Pennsylvania House Education Committee that he has placed five-gallon buckets of river stones in every classroom.

“If an armed intruder attempts to gain entrance into any of our classrooms, they will face a classroom full students armed with rocks and they will be stoned,” Helsel said.

According to KMOV, Helsel said teachers, staff and students have also received active shooter training, and one employee is trained as a security guard. KMOV says the district has no plans to arm teachers with guns.