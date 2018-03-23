FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
By Brenda Waters
Filed Under:March For Our Lives, Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Parkland Florida, Pittsburgh Public Schools

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A group of students from Pittsburgh Public Schools leaves Friday morning to head to Washington, D.C. for Saturday’s March For Our Lives rally.

Students from Majory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were shot and killed last month, are spearheading what is being called the March For Our Lives.

It could become one of the largest marches in history, with people turning out in Washington, D.C. and more than 800 sister marches from California to Japan.

The main march in the nation’s capital will walk down Pennsylvania Avenue along side stars like Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Miley Cyrus and others. They are pressing for stricter gun control, demanding their lives and safety become priority.

If you can’t make it to Washington, D.C., there are several local marches at attend. The first is Friday at 4 p.m. at the Westmoreland County Courthouse.

On Saturday, the Pittsburgh March For Our Lives starts at the City-County Building Portico at noon and ends with a rally in Market Square. In Beaver County, a rally at the courthouse starts at noon Saturday as well.

Visit the March For Our Lives website for all the details.

