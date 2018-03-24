FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
Hempfield Township (KDKA) — A Florida woman was killed during a two vehicle accident in Hempfield Township Friday.

According to a release from Pennsylvania State Police, Randi Jo Clair, 53, of Lady Lake, Florida, was killed while traveling southbound near the 1300 block of Mount Pleasant Road at 4:53 p.m. in Westmoreland County when her 1998 Ford Windstar traveled off the roadway onto the east berm. When Clair attempted to return to her lane, the vehicle over-corrected and traveled into the northbound lane striking a 2011 Toyota Rav 4 with two occupants.

The two occupants of the Rav 4 were transported to Forbes Hospital for non-life threatening injuries. They were both reported as wearing their seatbelts.

Police say Clair was not wearing her seatbelt. She was entrapped in the vehicle and air bags did deploy. The cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and neck due to the two vehicle collision. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident at 5:30 p.m. by Westmoreland County office of the coroner.

The accident is under investigation by the Westmoreland County office of the coroner and Pennsylvania State Police.

