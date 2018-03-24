Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburghers will have to be willing to wait for it just a little bit longer. The smash hit musical “Hamilton” won’t be coming to town until 2019.

The Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical will be at the Benedum Center from Jan. 1 to Jan. 27, 2019.

The tour stars Austin Scott as Alexander Hamilton, Nicholas Christopher as Aaron Burr, Julia K. Harriman as Eliza Hamilton and Sabrina Sloan as Angelica Schuyler.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announced their entire 2018-19 PNC Broadway in Pittsburgh line-up Monday evening at the Benedum Center.

Musical fans in Pittsburgh have been eagerly waiting for about a year to find out exactly when “Hamilton” would be coming. The Trust announced last year that the show would be part of the 2018-19 season, but the dates of the engagement weren’t announced at that time.

Also coming to Pittsburgh later this year and early next year are “The Play That Goes Wrong,” “Anastasia,” “Fiddler On The Roof,” “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Come From Away,” and “Dear Evan Hansen,” which won the 2017 Tony Award for Best Musical.

Information on the best chances to get tickets to “Hamilton” and other Broadway in Pittsburgh shows can be found on TrustArts.org.

Individual ticket sale dates for “Hamilton” and the other shows in the season will be posted on TrustArts.org at a later date. There will also be a ticket lottery for every “Hamilton” performance in Pittsburgh.

Keep an eye on trustarts.org/hamilton for more information.