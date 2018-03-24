Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Tens of thousands of people attended Pittsburgh’s March For Our Lives rally, one of several held across the country Saturday.

It was one of the largest gatherings ever at the City-County Building. According to city officials, an estimated 30,000 people participated in the march.

The March For Our Lives event was led by students demanding safer schools and common sense gun control laws.

“If our high school students can be courageous, our elected officials can be courageous,” Mayor Bill Peduto said.

Hannah Price, a 17-year-old student at Shady Side Academy, told fellow demonstrators they are not powerless to do anything about gun control.

“I reject the idea that there is nothing we can do about gun violence,” she said. “I am angered by people who want to blame our teachers or label today’s teenagers as devoid of values.”

“I ask all of you today — for the victims of Parkland, for the victims in Maryland, for my mom and for all of the victims of gun violence and their loved ones — to never give up,” Gina Pelusi, with Moms Demand Action, said.

The speeches ended with students locking arms and chanting slogans, carrying a banner and signs down Fifth Avenue.

“We are students. We are one. We won’t stop until it’s done,” they chanted.

The marchers were from high schools all over western Pennsylvania.

Sierra Saint, of Franklin Regional High School: “[I’m here] to protest the lack of gun control in this country.”

KDKA’s Bob Allen: “What is your biggest beef with this?”

Saint: “That nobody’s listening to teenagers.”

“Something needs to happen. We don’t want to be afraid to go to school anymore,” Cianna McGee, of Peters Township High School, said.

The march ended with a rally and speeches by local politicians in Market Square.

Students were told to register to vote when they’re old enough and remember lawmakers who failed them when they go to the polls.