MCKEESPORT (KDKA) — A McKeesport church continued its tradition of including a special guest in its Palm Sunday service — a real, live donkey.

A woman and a young boy led the donkey down the aisle of the church to the altar at the beginning of the McKeesport United Methodist Shared Ministry service at the Beulah Park campus Sunday as parishioners sang.

After a few minutes, the donkey was led back out.

Before the service, a procession walked down Grandview Avenue with the donkey, waving palm branches.

The McKeesport United Methodist Church has used a live donkey in their Palm Sunday service for many years.