FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | 3rd Hays Egg Breaks | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg | Harmar 2nd Egg
Filed Under:Cynthia Baldwin, Frank Fina, Jerry Sandusky

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – The agency that investigates and prosecutes wrongdoing by Pennsylvania lawyers wants the state Supreme Court to punish Penn State’s former general counsel and a prosecutor who helped convict Jerry Sandusky of child molestation.

The allegations against Cynthia Baldwin and Frank Fina relate to their involvement with the grand jury investigation more than five years ago.

The state Office of Disciplinary Counsel is pursing petitions for discipline against the two.

Baldwin is a former state Supreme Court justice and Penn State trustee who was the university’s general counsel when the scandal broke.

Fina helped direct the investigation and led the successful prosecution of Sandusky by the attorney general’s office.

Baldwin and Fina both argue they didn’t violate legal ethical rules and say the allegations should be dismissed.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch