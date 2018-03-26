Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Opening day at PNC Park is just one week away. A lot’s been made about the changes to the lineup, but fans will also notice several changes around the ballpark.

When the gates to PNC Park open on April 2, the normal ballpark staples will be back, but there will also be some delicious new selections to choose from.

This year, the park is really focusing on getting in on the sustainable farming movement, teaming up with Pittsburgh’s Rivendale Farms.

The farm, located in Washington County, will now supply fresh produce, eggs and dairy products, including soft serve and hard pack ice cream.

Some new things being offered this year in the food department include a Pulled-Pork Pierogie Hoagie, a Kielbasa Grinder, and a Nashville Hot-Chicken Taco Trio.

There’s also going to be an Icee Wall in Section 115, where you can cool off with a lot of different flavors.

At “The Market,” behind section 118, which was new last year, they’re going to have some new options for those looking to stay away from traditional ballpark foods.

“One of the items is the Un-Tuna Salad… very proud of having a healthy option,” said Aramark General Manager Kevin Petrie.

So what’s in an Un-Tuna Salad? It’s a vegan option that includes garbanzo beans, celery, relish and spinach on wheat bread.

Also being offered in “The Market,” a gluten-free Kale Krunch Salad, fresh fruit and hummus and pretzels.

You are also going to want to check out the new “Jim Beam Left Field Lounge,” which is taking the place of the Hall Of Fame Club.

Everyone with a ticket can enjoy the options there, including Vegan Greens and Grains and Vegan Meatballs Marinara. And for those fans with a sweet tooth, a Cookie Dough Sundae and a special dessert called Campfire Nachos.

If you are lucky enough to experience the game from some of the premium seats, there are new options for you too.

“One of the fun things we wanted to do on Club Level this year was take some of the over-the-top baseball foods and bring them back down to life,” said Adam Holt, of Levy Restaurants.

Holt says they’ve really taken some liberties with the Lexus Club section, where food is included with your ticket.

“One of the things we wanted to do this year was a giant paella, so it is a three-foot pan that we’re going to use throughout the season, a number of different ways,” he said.

PNC Park is also offering a big variety of craft beer.

Maybe food isn’t the only draw for you. If you are thinking about heading to a game on a promotional night, there are plenty.

The Pirates will give away thousands of t-shirts, umbrellas, coolers, bobbleheads, beach bags, Hawaiian shirts and dart boards. To check out the full promotional schedule, click here.

The team store has also been completely renovated with a new kids’ area and 25 percent more space, so you can stock up on all the necessary Pirates gear.