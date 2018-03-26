FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
BURGETTSTOWN, Pa. (KDKA) — Another group has been added to the Pittsburgh area’s summer concert line-up.

Rascal Flatts will play the KeyBank Pavilion on Friday, July 27 for their “Back To Us” tour.

The country group will be joined by singer Carly Pearce and Dan + Shay, a country duo consisting of Wexford-native Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney.

Tickets go on sale Friday, March 30 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com.

Rascal Flatts is just one of many music groups coming to the Pittsburgh area this summer. Lynyrd Skynyrd is also performing at the KeyBank Pavilion for their farewell tour in August.

Country music fans can also catch Kenny Chesney at Heinz Field on June 2 and Luke Bryan, also at Heinz Field, on June 30.

