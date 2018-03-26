FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are investigating after a shooting victim was found lying in the street in the city’s Oakland section.

Officers were first called to the 3200 block of Ward Street just before 5:45 p.m.

According to Public Safety officials, that’s where they found the male victim suffering from a gunshot wound.

Officials say no arrests have been made, and the investigation continues.

Police are looking for witnesses.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call Pittsburgh Police at 412-323-7800.

