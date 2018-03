Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

ALIQUIPPA, Pa. (KDKA) — Two people were wounded in a stabbing early Tuesday morning in Aliquippa.

A Beaver County emergency official said police were called to the 1300 block of Main Street just before 2 a.m.

There was no immediate word on the condition of the victims.

Police appeared to be focusing on a house along Main Street. One officer was standing on the front porch.