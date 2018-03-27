FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
Filed Under:Mansfield, Ohio, Richland Carrousel Park

MANSFIELD, Ohio (AP) – Police say an Ohio woman has been arrested for making lewd comments to an Easter Bunny.

Authorities say they were called to Richland Carrousel Park in Mansfield Saturday after the woman made the comments while taking a picture with the Easter Bunny.

Arriving officers reported the 54-year-old appeared to be intoxicated, with slurred speech and unsteadiness on her feet.

The woman was arrested for drunkenness and transported to county jail.

