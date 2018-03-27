FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | 3rd Hays Egg Breaks | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg | Harmar 2nd Egg
Filed Under:Michael Bennett, Philadelphia Eagles

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

HOUSTON (AP) – Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro defensive end Michael Bennett has surrendered to authorities in Houston on a charge that he injured a paraplegic woman as he tried to get onto the field after last year’s Super Bowl to celebrate with his brother.

Bennett made a brief court appearance Monday where the judge set his bond at $10,000 on a felony count of injury to the elderly. He was expected to post bail and be released.

michaelbennett Eagles DE Bennett Surrenders On Charge Of Injury To Elderly

(Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Bennett was a spectator at the game at NRG Stadium in Houston in February 2017 when he tried to get onto the field immediately afterward to see his brother, Martellus Bennett, a tight end for the Patriots at the time.

Prosecutors allege he pushed through security personnel, including a 66-year-old woman in a wheelchair who was a stadium employee.

The Eagles acquired Michael Bennett from the Seattle Seahawks in a trade this offseason.

(Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch