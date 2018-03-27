FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | 3rd Hays Egg Breaks | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg | Harmar 2nd Egg
Filed Under:National Rifle Association, NRA, Pennsylvania, Stroudsburg

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Pennsylvania school board has decided to turn down a $4,730 grant from the National Rifle Association for new rifles for the school’s rifle team.

The Pocono Record reports that the Stroudsburg School Board voted 6-2 Monday night against the NRA grant.

Board member Merlyn Clarke cited the organization’s stands on some issues and asked why the board should “promote a gun culture that has nothing to do with our rifle club.”

Board member Michael Mignosi said the NRA has sponsored school rifle competitions for years. He said he disagreed with denying the team funding because of the donor’s politics.

Some parents applauded the vote against the grant. Others in the audience shook their heads, one asking who would write the check for new rifles.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments
  1. Rick Oskin says:
    March 27, 2018 at 4:56 PM

    these morons are involved in education? I don’t think you can call it that, how about “indoctrination into fantasy”

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch