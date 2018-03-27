FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) – Police say they caught a suspected burglar snoozing inside a Connecticut home.

Officers responded to the break-in around 7 a.m. Sunday in New Haven. The homeowner wasn’t inside at the time, but she watched the suspect through a surveillance system.

Police say they found the 27-year-old suspect sleeping on the living room sofa.

He has been charged with third-degree burglary and first-degree criminal trespass.

