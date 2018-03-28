By Jessica Wasik Easter Sunday falls on April 1, which means it’s time to get your plans in order. Peter Cottontail will be hopping down the bunny trail before you know it, and if Eastern brunch is a tradition in your family, you’ll want to make your reservations quickly! Pittsburgh has many Easter brunch options and you can bet popular favorites will be booking fast. Reserve yours at one of these five restaurants considered to serve the best Easter brunch menu in the ‘Burgh.

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood

501 Grant St.

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

(412) 391-1714

www.eddiev.com Eddie V’s Prime Seafood tops the list of the best Easter brunch spots with rave reviews from locals who make it an annual Easter tradition. You’ll want to make your reservation in plenty of time if you wish to treat your family and friends to a delicious holiday meal that features three mouthwatering courses that kicks off at 10 a.m. Adults are just $49 and children $15. Eddie V’s full menu will be available in addition to its special brunch offerings. Eddie V’s Prime Seafood is looking forward to celebrating Easter with you at its downtown location on Grant Street.

The Fez

2312 Brodhead Road

Aliquippa, PA 15001

(724) 378-1810

www.thefez.com For the ultimate Easter feast, gather the family at The Fez for its annual Easter buffet. Dine on an expansive menu of soup, salad, chef-cared meats, fresh sides and a sweet dessert bar that includes everyone’s favoriet carrot cake. This year’s buffet will run from noon until 5 p.m. Adults are $24.95, seniors $23.95, and children 6-12-years-old are $10.95; buffet is free to children under five. The Fez is conveniently located on Brodhead Road in Aliquippa, minutes from I-376 and the Pittsburgh International Airport.

Grand Concourse

100 W. Station Square Drive

Pittsburgh, PA 15219

(412) 261-6041

grandconcourserestaurant.com The Grand Concourse is sure to exceed your Easter expectations with its incredible brunch menu that has become a weekend favorite for many locals. From 9 a.m. until 3 p.m., fill yourself with selections from its omelet bar, juicy fruits, fresh salads and a renowned entree list highlighting baked ham, sausage links, English muffins and more. A children's table as well as gluten sensitive menu are also available to ensure a great experience for all. Celebrate Easter at the Grand Concourse in Pittsburgh's Station Square.

Phipps Conservatory

1 Schenley Park

Pittsburgh, PA 15213

(412) 622-6914

www.phipps.conservatory.org You probably associate Phipps Conservatory with having one of the best flower displays in the region, but did you know that it also hosts one of Pittsburgh’s most popular Easter brunches? Its Brunch in Bloom is a regular sell-out on Easter Sunday thanks to its locally sourced, seasonal menu of expertly prepared Easter dishes. Its sustainable, three-star award-winning eatery called Cafe Phipps’ chefs always deliver a top-notched meal, which is included the price of your Conservatory admission, making Brunch in Bloom an affordable choice for a family focused celebration. You’ll hop into the spring season while dining among the breathtaking Tropical Forest Conservatory in Phipps’ special event hall.