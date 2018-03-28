Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Move over, Conor Lamb.

Fellow Democrat Ray Linsenmayer wants Democrats to know they have another choice.

“I am very much offering them a choice,” Linsenmayer told KDKA political editor Jon Delano on Wednesday.

In the two-person Democratic primary, Linsenmayer, of McCandless, is running against Lamb, of Mt. Lebanon, in the new 17th Congressional District currently represented by Republican Congressman Keith Rothfus, of Sewickley.

Linsenmayer says Lamb’s views do not reflect suburban Democrats in the 17th district.

“The positions he took are not in line with a lot of the Democratic Party and Democratic voter positions here in Allegheny County and Beaver County,” says Linsenmayer.

Two issues, in particular, separate Lamb from Democrats, Linsenmayer says.

First, gun safety about which Linsenmayer is passionate.

“I am focused an awful lot on making sure we have real gun safety here in America,” the McCandless Democrat says.

Linsenmayer, who spoke at the Beaver County March for Our Lives rally, criticizes Lamb for his pro-Second Amendment views.

“Conor Lamb in the race for the 18th cut an ad with him shooting an AR-15,” said Linsenmayer.

In contrast, says Linsemayer, “I have come out in support of an assault weapons ban and a ban on high-capacity magazines.”

Another issue that separates him from Lamb — abortion and a woman’s right to choose.

Delano: “Is this a defining issue between you and Conor Lamb?”

Linsenmayer: “Yes, it absolutely is.”

Lamb says he’s personally pro-life but won’t limit abortion rights, while Linsenmayer says he’s 100 percent pro-choice.

“I think you should be worried about a politician who is not focused both personally and professionally on making sure that a woman has the right to choose,” warns Linsenmayer.

Married with a daughter, Linsenmayer insists Democrats will vote for him if they know his views.

“This is how I’m going to win this race,” he says.

Linsenmayer may be right that more Democrats are like him — pro-choice and in favor of stronger gun safety measures.

But after a $15 million congressional battle, Lamb certainly has name recognition.

And that may be enough for Lamb to win the nomination on May 15th.

Linseymayer, a 50-year-old North Hills Democratic activist, just wants Democrats to know they have a choice.