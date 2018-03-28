WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Delays & Closings | Traffic | Weather App | Photos
FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | 3rd Hays Egg Breaks | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg | Harmar 2nd Egg
Filed Under:Julie Grant, Local TV, Opioid Crisis, Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The opioid crisis is affecting more newborns in Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council (PHC4) said cases of newborns with drug withdrawal have increased more than 1,000 percent in the last 17 years.

Last year, more than 1,900 newborns stayed in Pennsylvania hospitals and were diagnosed with neonatal abstinence syndrome. That’s a result of being exposed to addictive drugs while in the womb.

Per the report, babies born with neonatal abstinence syndrome were, “more likely to have low birth weight, prematurity, difficulty feeding, and respiratory distress compared to all other newborn stays.”

newborn opioid map Report: Pa. Newborn Drug Withdrawal Cases Up 1,000 Percent Over Last 17 Years

(Photo Courtesy: Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council)

In data compiled from the 2016 to 2017 fiscal year, Greene County saw the highest rate of children born with neonatal abstinence syndrome.

“This brief provides more examples of the alarming impact the opioid crisis has had on Pennsylvania families—and, specific to these findings, babies,” PHC4 Executive Director Joe Martin said.

According to the report, 76 out of every 1,000 newborn stays in Greene County hospitals involved children withdrawing from addictive drugs. Fayette County (45.7) was the second-highest rate in the state.

Rates for other western Pennsylvania counties include Allegheny (15.6), Armstrong (28.9), Beaver (14.3), Butler (19.3), Clarion (12.1), Indiana (19.7), Lawrence (26.8), Mercer (36.1), Washington (19.6) and Westmoreland (24.7).

Again, those numbers are per every 1,000 births.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch