PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The opioid crisis is affecting more newborns in Pennsylvania.

The Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council (PHC4) said cases of newborns with drug withdrawal have increased more than 1,000 percent in the last 17 years.

Last year, more than 1,900 newborns stayed in Pennsylvania hospitals and were diagnosed with neonatal abstinence syndrome. That’s a result of being exposed to addictive drugs while in the womb.

Per the report, babies born with neonatal abstinence syndrome were, “more likely to have low birth weight, prematurity, difficulty feeding, and respiratory distress compared to all other newborn stays.”

In data compiled from the 2016 to 2017 fiscal year, Greene County saw the highest rate of children born with neonatal abstinence syndrome.

“This brief provides more examples of the alarming impact the opioid crisis has had on Pennsylvania families—and, specific to these findings, babies,” PHC4 Executive Director Joe Martin said.

According to the report, 76 out of every 1,000 newborn stays in Greene County hospitals involved children withdrawing from addictive drugs. Fayette County (45.7) was the second-highest rate in the state.

Rates for other western Pennsylvania counties include Allegheny (15.6), Armstrong (28.9), Beaver (14.3), Butler (19.3), Clarion (12.1), Indiana (19.7), Lawrence (26.8), Mercer (36.1), Washington (19.6) and Westmoreland (24.7).

Again, those numbers are per every 1,000 births.

