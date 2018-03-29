Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

BROOKLINE (KDKA) — One person was reportedly assaulted when three people broke into a Brookline home Thursday morning.

Officers were sent to a home in the 2900 block of Sussex Avenue just after 8 a.m. for a report of a home invasion.

Police say three people reportedly forced their way into the home and assaulted the resident. All three got away with undetermined items.

The resident was treated at the scene for minor injuries, but refused to go to the hospital.

According to police, the three suspects remain at large.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details