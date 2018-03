Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

FRAZER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Firefighters responded to a fire in a trailer home in Frazer Township early Thursday morning.

Firefighters were first called to the home in the 300 block of Ivans Lane around 4:45 a.m.

The trailer appeared to be a total loss. No injuries were reported.

A fire marshal had been called to the scene.