SHIPPINGPORT, Pa. (KDKA) — A subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp. says it plans to close its nuclear power plant in Shippingport, Beaver County in the year 2021.

FirstEnergy Solutions announced Wednesday that it notified the regional transmission organization that it will close the Beaver Valley Power Station. Two other nuclear power plants in Ohio that are operated by FirstEnergy are also scheduled to close.

According to FirstEnergy’s website, the Beaver Valley Power Station employs around 1,000 people and is one of the largest employers in Beaver County.

FirstEnergy said a total of about 2,300 employees would be affected by the closing of the three plants.

“The decision to deactivate these facilities is very difficult and in no way a reflection on the dedicated, hard-working employees who operate the plants safely and reliably or on the local communities and union leaders who have advocated passionately on their behalf,” said FirstEnergy Solutions president Don Moul in a statement released Wednesday.

Moul’s statement went on to indicate that action by elected officials could potentially avert the closures.

“We stand ready to roll-up our sleeves and work with policy makers to find solutions that will make it feasible to continue to operate these plants in the future,” Moul said.

The Beaver Valley Power Station is a two-unit nuclear power plant. Unit 1 started operations in July 1976. Unit 2 went online in August 1987.