FOX CHAPEL (KDKA) – The medical examiner has determined a Fox Chapel man’s death was a result of loperamide poisoning.

Arjun Patel, 29, died in November, but the cause of death was not released until this week.

Loperamide is the active ingredient in anti-diarrhea products like Imodium A-D.

Earlier this year, the FDA asked manufacturers of anti-diarrhea medications to change the way they package their products.

The FDA says the voluntary measures are needed to curb the growing abuse of loperamide.

Addicts have been buying hundreds of pills and taking them to get high.

