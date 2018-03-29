FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | 3rd Hays Egg Breaks | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg | Harmar 2nd Egg
By Brenda Waters
Filed Under:Allegheny County, Brenda Waters, Christopher Durkin, Homicide, Local TV, North Side, Shaler Township

Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The death of a Shaler Township man, who died from an infection last fall, has now been ruled a homicide.

Christopher Durkin was 37-years-old when he was found dead inside a home in Shaler back in November 2017.

christoper durkin Man’s Death From Sepsis Ruled A Homicide

(Source: Facebook)

According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office, Durkin died of sepsis, but now his death has been ruled a homicide.

That’s becasue he had been shot in the stomach in Pittsburgh on Rhine Street last August, and possibly died from an infection caused the gunshot wound.

On his Facebook page following the shooting, a friend wrote: “I told you that God gave you a second chance after you got shot. I’m sad to see that you’re never going to find out what that was.”

In 2016, Durkin was arrested and placed in the Allegheny County Jail for allegedly trying to sell illegal pills in Pittsburgh traffic court.

Deputies say Durkin was in court to face charges for driving with a suspended license, but then tried to sell Suboxone, a pill used to treat opioid addiction.

With this new information, Pittsburgh Police detectives are investigating the case and will determine if homicide charges will be filed. At the time of the shooting, police were still looking for a suspect.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch