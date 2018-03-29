Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

SHALER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — The death of a Shaler Township man, who died from an infection last fall, has now been ruled a homicide.

Christopher Durkin was 37-years-old when he was found dead inside a home in Shaler back in November 2017.

According to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office, Durkin died of sepsis, but now his death has been ruled a homicide.

That’s becasue he had been shot in the stomach in Pittsburgh on Rhine Street last August, and possibly died from an infection caused the gunshot wound.

On his Facebook page following the shooting, a friend wrote: “I told you that God gave you a second chance after you got shot. I’m sad to see that you’re never going to find out what that was.”

In 2016, Durkin was arrested and placed in the Allegheny County Jail for allegedly trying to sell illegal pills in Pittsburgh traffic court.

Deputies say Durkin was in court to face charges for driving with a suspended license, but then tried to sell Suboxone, a pill used to treat opioid addiction.

With this new information, Pittsburgh Police detectives are investigating the case and will determine if homicide charges will be filed. At the time of the shooting, police were still looking for a suspect.