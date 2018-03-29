Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Several local law enforcement agencies are searching for three teenagers that escaped from Shuman Juvenile Detention Center on Thursday night.

According to Allegheny County officials, the three 17-year-old suspects busted out a window at the facility just before 8:30 p.m. and made their getaway.

Authorities say the three black males were all wearing blue uniforms.

The Allegheny County Police Department and Sheriff’s Office, as well as Pittsburgh Police and other law enforcement agencies were called in to assist in the search.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.