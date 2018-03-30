FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
Police: Wife Supported Husband's Relationship With Student, Participated In Sex Acts
Filed Under:Carbondale, Scott, Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) – Police have charged two married teachers with the sexual assault of a student in Pennsylvania.

The wife is a music teacher at a school in Scott, while the husband is a band director at a school near Carbondale.

Police say the husband began a sexual relationship with the then 16-year-old girl before the two were married. Authorities say the wife supported the relationship and later participated in sexual acts.

Both have been charged with institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of children. The wife is also charged with failure to report child abuse.

The teachers were suspended with pay March 20. School officials say they are now moving to make the suspensions indefinite and unpaid.

