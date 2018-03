Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

FRANKLIN PARK, Pa. (KDKA) — The southbound lanes of Interstate 79 in Franklin Park were closed early Friday morning after a multi-vehicle crash.

Emergency crews were called to the scene just south of the Parkway North (I-279) split shortly before 3 a.m.

PennDOT reported that all southbound I-79 traffic was being directed onto southbound I-279.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.