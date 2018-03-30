Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

PENN HILLS (KDKA) – Penn Hills officials have condemned three homes after a landslide sent debris crashing into at least one home.

According to officials, the landslide is happening in the 200 block of Bramble Street.

Residents noticed the hillside starting to move a little bit Thursday night. By Friday morning, trees and other debris crashed through the back of one home. That home and two others have been condemned.

Officials said the landslide is still moving and there is nothing they can do to stop it.

The Red Cross is assisting the affected residents.

