FISH FRY: 2018 Guide | Submit Your Fish Fry | Growing In Popularity | More
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | 3rd Hays Egg Breaks | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg | Harmar 2nd Egg
Filed Under:John Shumway, Landslide, Local TV, Penn Hills

Follow KDKA-TVFacebook | Twitter

PENN HILLS (KDKA) – Penn Hills officials have condemned three homes after a landslide sent debris crashing into at least one home.

According to officials, the landslide is happening in the 200 block of Bramble Street.

penn hills landslide Penn Hills Landslide Prompts Officials To Condemn 3 Homes

(Photo Credit: Ian Smith/KDKA)

Residents noticed the hillside starting to move a little bit Thursday night. By Friday morning, trees and other debris crashed through the back of one home. That home and two others have been condemned.

penn hills landslide 2 Penn Hills Landslide Prompts Officials To Condemn 3 Homes

(Photo Credit: Ian Smith/KDKA)

Officials said the landslide is still moving and there is nothing they can do to stop it.

The Red Cross is assisting the affected residents.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App
CBS All Access

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch