Follow KDKA-TV: Facebook | Twitter

CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A UPMC doctor is facing charges for allegedly performing procedures that cost thousands of dollars “off the books.”

According to The Beaver County Times, UPMC began conducting an internal investigation into 69-year-old Edwin W. Cheek, of the UPMC Women’s Health Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, in October 2017 because officials suspected he was working “off the books” for personal gain.

An investigator found that Cheek had scheduled to meet a patient at the practice on a Saturday when the practice wasn’t open.

Police say records showed that Cheek conducted $18,640 worth of medical procedures on that patient over the course of 11 visits. The procedures included skin treatment injections, Botox, laser hair removal and skin-care products.

The Times reports Cheek is facing charges of theft and receiving stolen property.