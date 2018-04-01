EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | 1st Hays Egg Hatches | 2nd Hays Egg Most Likely Won't Hatch | Harmar Nest | Harmar 1st Egg | Harmar 2nd Egg
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) – President Donald Trump is claiming that Border Patrol agents can’t do their jobs properly because of “ridiculous liberal (Democrat) laws” that allow people caught for being in the country illegally to be released while they await a hearing before a federal immigration judge.

Trump tweets on Easter that the situation is “Getting more dangerous” and “Caravans” are coming. He offers no information to back up his claims.

Trump also says Republicans in charge of the Senate “must go to Nuclear Option to pass tough laws NOW.”

Senate rules require 60 votes for legislation in the 100-member Senate. Republicans only control 51 seats, and GOP Senate leaders basically have rejected Trump’s calls to change the longstanding rules.

Trump also says “NO MORE DACA DEAL!” to help immigrants known as “Dreamers.”

